Two men face new charges in murders of husband and wife at Cleveland car dealership

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a grand jury has indicted two men arrested last week for their roles in the robbery and murders of a husband and wife running a used car dealership in Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors have filed more than 20 new charges against Andrew Keener and Jerome Diggs.

Months ago, Cleveland Police arrested Joseph McAlpin; he is facing the death penalty.

Trina Tomola, 46, and Michael Kuznik, 50, were found dead at their dealership on East 185th Street in April. At the time, cars were also stolen from the lot. Even the pet dog was killed.

For months, McAlpin has been facing aggravated murder charges and much more.

Keener and Diggs now also face a similar long list of charges including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, grand theft motor vehicle, and even cruelty against a companion animal.

County prosecutors are not talking about specific roles of the suspects just arrested, but court papers recently filed said the men took part in a plot or plan for the robbery and killings.

