Supporters of Cleveland Heights mother of four protest deportation

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio-- A mother of four who has taken sanctuary in a Cleveland Heights church could be deported soon, but her supporters are hoping to get a stay.

The group protested outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Brooklyn Heights Monday morning.

Lenor Garcia has been living at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church since early September when ICE informed her she was going to be deported and fitted her with a GPS ankle bracelet.

She applied for a new visa. Members of her church showed up at the ICE office with evidence of that and a request that deportation be delayed until she hears whether she has a case to remain in the country. Agents at the field office refused to accept that application for a stay because Garcia was not there to deliver it in person.

"I asked if we bring her, would you detain her and he said yes," Rev. John Lentz said. "It's a good thing they're called ICE because that's what they are. This is an ice wall of inhuman injustice."

FOX 8 News called and emailed the office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to learn more about Garcia's case, why she's being deported and where things stand now. We have not received a response.

Garcia, whose four children are U.S. citizens, has lived in Northeast Ohio for 20 years.