St. Augustine to feed 21,000 on Thanksgiving; Needs drivers and donations

CLEVELAND– The St. Augustine Hunger Center expects to serve 21,000 people in need on Thanksgiving. But they can’t do it alone.

St. Augustine, located in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, is asking for donations of money or turkeys to help feed those at the church and 14 shelters. They also need volunteers to pack, serve and deliver the meals.

In addition to the thousands that will come out for a free Thanksgiving, the church delivers more than 10,000 meals to the home-bound and people with disabilities in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Summit counties.

“This year we face a real difficulty in being able to provide this meal as we are struggling financially to meet the daily needs of our Hunger Center, while at the same time trying to raise money for the Thanksgiving meal. We need your help,” said Father Joseph McNulty, in a news release on Monday.

Those wishing to donate or volunteer to drive on Thanksgiving should call 216-781-5530. Donations can be made through staugustine-west14.org or sent to St. Augustine Church, 2486 West 14th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44113

