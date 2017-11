Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED - A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Monday evening near Great Northern Mall.

Police report that around 7 p.m., a 56-year-old North Olmsted man was hit on Brookpark Road westbound. He was taken to St. John Westshore Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released yet.

Police are investigating the crash. Fox 8 will have more details as they become available.