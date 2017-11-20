Missing: Senaida Marilis Soto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Senaida Marilis Soto, 18, hasn't been seen since Nov. 7. She is 5'1" tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has PTSD and needs medication.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, gray sweat pants and a turquoise shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5218.

