BROOK PARK, Ohio — A Missing Adult Alert, which was issued for an elderly man on Monday evening, has been canceled.

The public was asked to be on the lookout for 79-year-old Donald Wilson. He walked away from his home in Brook Park at around 2:30 Monday afternoon. There was concern due to the fact that Wilson is said to suffer from dementia.

Thankfully, he was located and is safe, and back home.