Lou Maglio: Italian or not? The DNA test has the answers

CLEVELAND - The evening anchors at Fox 8 are finding out their DNA ancestry!

Earlier this year, our morning anchors learned where their ancestors hailed from, and now it's their evening counterparts' turn.

Each anchor took a DNA ancestry test with Ancestry.com.

As you may or may not know, Lou Maglio has always stated that he is Italian. All the way. Without a doubt.

So we were all just a little bit, well, nervous to see what his results actually showed.

What we did learn was that no one should ever doubt Lou.

