Crocodile washes up on Florida beach

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Authorities kept swimmers from an area where a 6-foot (2-meter) crocodile came ashore.

The sight of a crocodile drew a large crowd of onlookers along Hollywood Beach on Monday morning.

Hollywood spokeswoman Joann Hussey tells new outlets it was first spotted near the pier in nearby Dania Beach as it drifted south in the Atlantic Ocean.

She says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the crocodile. Before that, lifeguards kept people a safe distance from the creature.

Hollywood Beach is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.