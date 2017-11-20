‘Lord have mercy:’ Hue Jackson talks about 1-25 record as Browns coach

Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns talks with a line judge in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns talks with a line judge in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson spoke with members of the media on Monday following the team’s 19-7 loss to Jacksonville.
The Browns are 1-25 under Jackson and are 4-43 since Nov. 30, 2014. That’s the worst 47-game stretch in NFL history.
“Lord have mercy, I try not to think about how many it’s been,” Jackson said Monday afternoon.
“I never envisioned this in my life, being 1-25… Whatever record we have, we’ve earned.”
Quarterback DeShone Kizer threw for 179 yards and one touchdown. But the top-ranked Jaguars defense forced five turnovers. Jackson said the rookie quarterback needs to learn how to be consistent.
The head coach defended shying away from the run game against Jacksonville. He said it wasn’t getting them closer to the end zone and players didn’t inspire him to call more run plays.
Jackson side stepped questions about “the plan” and if it’s working for the Browns.
“Things aren’t great, let’s be honest.”
Jackson also provided an update on injuries. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is out for the rest of the season with a broken foot. He is scheduled to have surgery.
The only bright spot of the news conference was Jackson informing players that troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon worked out with the quarterbacks on Monday.
“It’s like Christmas, opening a new toy. I know what’s in that box, I want to see what it does.”
The Browns play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“We didn’t play as well as we can on offense. Period,” Jackson says. “We can play better. I’ve seen us play better.” Jackson says they didn’t abandoned the run game, but it wasn’t going to get them towards the endzone.
Jackson: “In order for a play caller to keep running the ball, someone has to inspire the play caller.” He didn’t see it in the RBs or blocking.
Jackson says getting better has to do with fundamentally understanding your job, not just about running or throwing.
When asked if there are just some guys on the team that aren’t good enough, Jackson quickly says no. “I got to find a way, along with our players, to do it… We have to make those plays as an offensive unit.”
Jackson says since he doesn’t have Joe Thomas on the field, he told Joel Bitonio he needs to step up. There needs to be more veteran leadership, Jackson says.
“There is a plan in place and they want to win,” Jackson says about the meeting with owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam. He says the players appreciated hearing their message.
Jackson says he thinks Dee and Jimmy Haslam believe in the plan. “This is painful for everyone involved, but this is where we are… We have to fight out way out.”
“The fourth quarter is where you win games, for the part,” Jackson says. He says it comes down to four or five plays each game that make a difference.
Jackson not open to questions about “the plan.” He makes it very clear: “I’m not talking about no plan. I’m talking about coaching this football team.” Jackson clarifies he’s not mad at anyone in the media room for asking about this plan.
