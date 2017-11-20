× ‘Lord have mercy:’ Hue Jackson talks about 1-25 record as Browns coach

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson spoke with members of the media on Monday following the team’s 19-7 loss to Jacksonville.

The Browns are 1-25 under Jackson and are 4-43 since Nov. 30, 2014. That’s the worst 47-game stretch in NFL history.

“Lord have mercy, I try not to think about how many it’s been,” Jackson said Monday afternoon.

“I never envisioned this in my life, being 1-25… Whatever record we have, we’ve earned.”

Quarterback DeShone Kizer threw for 179 yards and one touchdown. But the top-ranked Jaguars defense forced five turnovers. Jackson said the rookie quarterback needs to learn how to be consistent.

The head coach defended shying away from the run game against Jacksonville. He said it wasn’t getting them closer to the end zone and players didn’t inspire him to call more run plays.

Jackson side stepped questions about “the plan” and if it’s working for the Browns.

“Things aren’t great, let’s be honest.”

Jackson also provided an update on injuries. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is out for the rest of the season with a broken foot. He is scheduled to have surgery.

The only bright spot of the news conference was Jackson informing players that troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon worked out with the quarterbacks on Monday.

“It’s like Christmas, opening a new toy. I know what’s in that box, I want to see what it does.”

The Browns play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday at 1 p.m.

