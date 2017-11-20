Leaving CLE for Thanksgiving? Here are the best, worst times to hit the road in NE Ohio…

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly 50.9 million people will be traveling away from home this Thanksgiving, and AAA is predicting the highest travel volume since 2005.

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is Nov. 22 through Nov. 26.

According to information from Google Maps, there are actually best and worst times to leave Cleveland and to return to the city.

Google recommends the following:

— Best day to leave: Thanksgiving Day itself at 6 a.m.

— Worst day to leave: Day before Thanksgiving at 4 p.m.

— Best day to return: Sunday after Thanksgiving at 6 a.m.

— Worst day to return: The Sunday after Thanksgiving at 4 p.m.

More here.