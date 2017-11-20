Investigators work to ID skeletal remains found in 1982 using facial reconstruction

TWINSBURG, Ohio– The Ohio Attorney General’s Office released a facial reconstruction of a man whose remains were found in Summit County more than 30 years ago.

The skeletal remains were found on Feb. 18, 1982 behind a business on Cannon Road in Twinsburg.

“While his remains were discovered in 1982, we believe that his death occurred approximately a year and half before that,” said Twinsburg Police Chief Christopher Noga, in a news release on Monday. “We are really hoping people take a good look at this BCI facial reconstruction. It may lead to us being able to finally identify him.”

According to the attorney general’s office, the man was between 20 and 30 years old, and about 5 foot 6.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation created the clay model. Investigators said his hairstyle was the artist’s estimation and should not be considered a significant characteristic for identification.

“This person is someone’s son, and there is a family out there who loved him. Now we need the public’s help to find this person’s loved ones some answers,” Attorney General Mike DeWine said.

Anyone with tips about the Summit County John Doe are asked to call 855-BCI-OHIO.