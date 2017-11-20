× Indians spring training schedule includes two games against Cubs in Las Vegas

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians announced their 2018 Cactus League schedule on Monday.

The American League Central Division champs open spring training on Feb. 23 against the Reds at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona.

Click here here to download the 2018 spring training schedule

This year, Cleveland will play the Chicago Cubs on March 17 and March 18 in Las Vegas. This is just the second time the Indians will participate in the Las Vegas Big League Weekend.

Single-game spring training tickets go on sale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. MST at Indians.com/Spring.

Pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear on Feb. 14. The full squad reports on Feb. 18.

