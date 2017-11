Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND COUNTY, Michigan -- A huge gas line fire is burning in Oakland County, Michigan, in Orion Township, near the border of Auburn Hills.

Authorities told WDIV, the fire involves a high-pressure gas main.

FOX 2 reports there are no injuries, but businesses in the area are closing as firefighters work to battle the massive flames.

Auburn Hills police tweeted that areas in Orion Township were being evacuated as a precaution.

If you live within the area North of Brown Rd and South of Judah Rd, East of Baldwin and West of Joslyn in Orion Township, Fire Personnel are ordering evacuations. pic.twitter.com/qSiI5LAnBV — Auburn Hills Police (@AHPOLICE) November 21, 2017

#BREAKING Major fire burning right now in Auburn Hills. Traffic is at a standstill on Northbound and Southbound 75 in Oakland County. Courtesy: Viewer video pic.twitter.com/qsqYh0eHMV — NBC25 / FOX66 News (@nbc25fox66) November 21, 2017

Massive gas fire shuts down Brown Road in Oakland County https://t.co/rKrGn1xs6w — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) November 21, 2017