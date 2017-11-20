× Honor Cleveland Browns’ 4-43 record as worst stretch in NFL history

CLEVELAND- With the Browns’ loss on Sunday, the team now owns the worst 47-game streak in the entire history of the NFL. Cleveland’s team has only managed to win 4 of its last 47 games, dating back to 2014.

To recognize their terrible record, we have filed a petition with the White House.

The goal of this petition is to recognize the storied franchise in an official capacity, either with a plaque or special exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

As an added bonus, we have also requested the special honor for the winning quarterbacks during this dismal streak: Johnny Manziel (2), Josh McCown and Robert Griffin III.

Click here to sign the petition. We need 99,999 signatures by Dec 20, 2017 in order to get a response from the White House.

The Browns lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, bringing their record to 0-10.

Sunday, the Browns will take on the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The rest of their schedule is as follows:

— Nov. 26 @ Bengals

— Dec. 3 @ Chargers

— Dec. 10 vs. Packers

— Dec. 17 vs. Ravens

— Dec. 24 @ Bears

— Dec. 31 @ Steelers

**More on the Browns here**