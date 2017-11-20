× EX-OSU football player Terry Glenn dies in car crash: reports

IRVING, Texas– Former Ohio State football player Terry Glenn was killed in a car crash, according to multiple reports. He was 43 years old.

The crash happened in Irving, Texas. Glenn was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

Glenn, a native of Columbus, was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and eventually earned a scholarship.

The New England Patriots selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. He had a break-out rookie season with 90 receptions, helping the Pats reach the Super Bowl.

Glenn spent one season with the Packers before ending his career as a Dallas Cowboy.