EX-OSU football player Terry Glenn dies in car crash: reports

Posted 11:08 am, November 20, 2017, by

7 Oct 1995: Flanker Terry Glenn of the Ohio State Buckeyes lines up during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Ohio State won the game 28-25. (Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport via Getty Images)

IRVING, Texas– Former Ohio State football player Terry Glenn was killed in a car crash, according to multiple reports. He was 43 years old.

The crash happened in Irving, Texas. Glenn was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

Glenn, a native of Columbus, was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and eventually earned a scholarship.

The New England Patriots selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. He had a break-out rookie season with 90 receptions, helping the Pats reach the Super Bowl.

Glenn spent one season with the Packers before ending his career as a Dallas Cowboy.