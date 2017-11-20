Elizabeth finds out her DNA ancestry – and gets a bit of a surprise!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The evening anchors at Fox 8 are finding out their DNA ancestry!

Earlier this year, our morning anchors learned where their ancestors hailed from, and now it's their evening counterparts' turn.

Each anchor took a DNA ancestry test with Ancestry.com.

Elizabeth Noreika has always been told that her family is from Lithuania. But she found out that she may want to start drinking tea and eating crumpets a bit more.

Watch her reveal, above.

