Cleveland Browns break new record, hit worst 47-game stretch in NFL history

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns broke a new record: Sunday, they hit the worst 47-game stretch in NFL history.

The Browns lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, bringing their record to 0-10.

Since November 2014, the Browns have had four wins and 43 losses.

While the Cleveland Browns did stay in the game Sunday, they couldn't pull off the win against the Jaguars, though, and lost 7-19.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer had a rough day. He threw for one touchdown pass, but he had four turnovers. Two were interceptions and two via fumble.

One of his fumbles resulted in a Jacksonville touchdown that put the game out of reach.

"Right now, it's not proving to be a guy trying to become a franchise," he said. "It's about winning a football game. I'm going to do whatever I can this week with this opportunity in front of me to make myself better, do whatever we can to get this city and this club a win."

Sunday, the Browns will take on the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The rest of their schedule is as follows:

-- Nov. 26 @ Bengals

-- Dec. 3 @ Chargers

-- Dec. 10 vs. Packers

-- Dec. 17 vs. Ravens

-- Dec. 24 @ Bears

-- Dec. 31 @ Steelers

