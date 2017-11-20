CBS suspends Charlie Rose, PBS halts his show following sexual harassment claims

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 17: Charlie Rose attends Bob Simon Memorial Service at the Metropolitan Opera House on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK  — PBS says it is immediately halting distribution of Charlie Rose’s interview program and CBS News suspended him following The Washington Post’s report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior.

The women, three of whom spoke on the record in the deeply-reported story, accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream.

Rose told the Post that he was “deeply embarrassed” and apologized for his behavior.

Rose’s PBS show features his in-depth interviews with newsmakers. The 75-year-old journalist is one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” and is also a contributor to “60 Minutes.”

