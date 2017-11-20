Army veteran who walks with American flag almost every day receives honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio -- Nearly every day, for the past three years, a decorated Army combat veteran has trekked across Berea with an American flag -- whether it’s sunny, snowing or raining outside.

“I started this because of people stomping, and burning the flag,” said SSG Russell Tobel. “I walk down the road to honor the flag.”

The flag is an extremely important symbol to SSG Tobel, who served with the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam.

To him, the stars and stripes represent everyone who has served, and especially the estimated 1.2 million who have paid the ultimate price and millions more who have been wounded.

“It means a lot,” said Tobel, fighting back tears. “I’m getting choked up.”

The now 70-year-old was himself wounded in Vietnam and awarded a Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, and a Silver Star for extraordinary valor.

Tobel's division saw more combat operations and firefights than just about anyone else.

After one such firefight, he was wounded and stranded in an enemy base camp. He fought his way back alone rather than have his fellow soldiers risk their lives trying to rescue him.

Despite near constant pain from multiple and long-term exposure to agent orange, Tobel also gives back by being part of VFW Post 3345's Honor Guard.

Monday night, he was decorated again, chosen by Berea city leaders to receive the COL. William H. Beyer Commendation for outstanding military service.

Beyer was from Berea and one of the highest-ranking Marines from Ohio, said Mayor Cyril Kleem. “He was very active in the community, a wonderful human being who passed away a few years ago. City council decided to give an award to a veteran in honor him.”

Tobel’s wife, Linda, and dozens of family members, friends and fellow veterans packed council chambers for the ceremony.

It was all a huge surprise to SSG Tobel who was both humbled and grateful to the community for their continued support.

“It’s quite an honor,” said Tobel. “It’s overwhelming, actually.”