Shaker Heights police find missing elderly man

Posted 10:46 pm, November 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:57PM, November 19, 2017

UPDATE: Mr. Empry was located safely Sunday evening.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Shaker Heights police are looking for a missing 88-year-old man who was last seen at his Scottsdale Boulevard home.

Ernest Empry, Jr. (Photo: Ohio Attorney General)

Ernest Empry, Jr. is 6′ tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a burgundy jacket with a blue shirt underneath, jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Mr. Empry has Dementia and he does not have his medication with him.

He was last seen driving a black 2009 Ford Fusion with the Ohio license plate number ENA1824 at about 3 p.m. Sunday.

If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911.