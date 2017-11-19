Shaker Heights police find missing elderly man

UPDATE: Mr. Empry was located safely Sunday evening.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Shaker Heights police are looking for a missing 88-year-old man who was last seen at his Scottsdale Boulevard home.

Ernest Empry, Jr. is 6′ tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a burgundy jacket with a blue shirt underneath, jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Mr. Empry has Dementia and he does not have his medication with him.

He was last seen driving a black 2009 Ford Fusion with the Ohio license plate number ENA1824 at about 3 p.m. Sunday.

If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911.