Ohio Justice O’Neill issues another apology over Facebook post

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate has issued another apology on Facebook after a post Friday outlining his sexual history with women drew widespread condemnation.

William O’Neill’s latest post Sunday morning says he admits he was wrong and that he was headed to church to “get right with God.” He apologized to his two daughters and two sisters and says he realizes he’s hurt family, friends and strangers with his “insensitive remarks,” while damaging the national debate on sexual harassment and abuse.

O’Neill deleted his original post from Friday that he says was intended to be a defense of Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken, who critics say should resign after a woman accused him of groping her.

O’Neill also apologized Saturday on Facebook.

