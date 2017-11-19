Memorial service organized for Vermilion football coach on Tuesday

VERMILION, Ohio — Community members on Tuesday will gather to honor the life of Vermilion High School football coach, Matt Kobal.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. The family requests that attendees wear purple for the service.

Kobal, 38, died on Friday night. The school opened its doors on Saturday morning for a memorial gathering. On Monday, crisis counselors will be available to students.

“Our entire school community is mourning the loss of Matt Kobal tonight. He was a wonderful teacher, colleague and friend,” the school district posted on its Facebook page Friday night.

Kobal, a Vermilion graduate, was promoted to head coach in January. Further details about his death were not immediately reported.