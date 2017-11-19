Members of Cleveland Indians serve Thanksgiving Meal at Progressive Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Members of the Cleveland Indians organization teamed up with Delaware North Companies to host the club's annual Thanksgiving Meal at Progressive Field on Sunday.

Paul Dolan, Chris Antonetti and more executives were at the event to help serve meals to those on hand from area charities, such as Our Lady of the Wayside, Shoes and Clothes for Kids, Boys and Girls Club, Ohio Guidestone and City Mission.

On Monday, members of the Tribe's front office will volunteer at the Greater Cleveland Foodbank, packing and sorting food and preparing hot lunches for Foodbank clients.

