Tracking the snow squalls as they move through our area

CLEVELAND – Here’s are snapshots of a sequence of images through time indicating where the bands are forecast to be located at various times.

Ashtabula county into PA and western NY have the highest probability of lake snow accumulating, and travel could be a bit tricky on I-90 eastbound. The snow bands are starting to organize as the crux of the coldest air floats overhead, adding the moderate to extreme instability element that is needed for a lake effect event. There are several parameters working against heavy snowfall though.

This map shows the morning rush hour for Monday’s commute. Note that the only lake effect is in eastern Lake county and northern Ashtabula county.

Tomorrow afternoon looks basically sunny here with all the lake effect out of the picture. Thanksgiving Week is shaping up to be a cool week. The latest forecast has Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday quiet yet cool. Stay tuned to our forecasts. We’ll keep you posted!