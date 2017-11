× Icy weather causes 14-car pile-up in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – Sunday night travel turned into a problem when 14 vehicles crashed in the area of West 150th and Lorain in Cleveland.

Officials say that the bridge there, which is now blocked off, was icy, which caused the crash.

Fire officials confirmed that they were called out to the large pile-up. EMS was called to the scene and were taking about 3 people with minor injuries to hospitals.