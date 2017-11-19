Hilarious! Flight attendant ‘spices up’ the preflight safety demonstration

DALLAS, Texas – Let’s face it – those preflight safety demonstrations that tell you how to buckle and unbuckle your seatbelt are pretty….well….boring.

Unless you happened to be on a recent Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to Las Vegas and Nicholas Demore was your flight attendant.

As his colleague narrated the safety spiel, Demore put his own sassy, sexy spin on “what to do in case of an emergency.”

Pay particular attention to the life vest portion of the briefing. And also to his poor fellow flight attendant who truly had a hard time not losing it to laughter as she narrated his “performance.”