CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a female, whose body was found on the city’s east side early Sunday morning.

A man walking his dogs found the body in the 3600 block of East 131st Street.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Further details, including the female’s identity, were not immediately released.

