Sunday forecast: Blustery with falling temperatures, lake effect rain and snow

Posted 9:43 am, November 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:52AM, November 19, 2017

CLEVELAND -  There is a Flood Warning for several counties and local rivers and creeks

Temperatures drop through the day with local lake-effect snow today and tonight, lifting out quickly on Monday morning.

Here's the forecast going into the afternoon.

Lake effect snow is not expected to pile up with impunity. The area could see a dusting up to a local coating. Best chances for 1" or more would be over the high ground east of the city of Cleveland. Here's a computer model that seems to have things pretty well in line with our forecast.