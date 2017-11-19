Sunday forecast: Blustery with falling temperatures, lake effect rain and snow

CLEVELAND - There is a Flood Warning for several counties and local rivers and creeks
Temperatures drop through the day with local lake-effect snow today and tonight, lifting out quickly on Monday morning.
**Follow the latest weather updates**
Here's the forecast going into the afternoon.
Lake effect snow is not expected to pile up with impunity. The area could see a dusting up to a local coating. Best chances for 1" or more would be over the high ground east of the city of Cleveland. Here's a computer model that seems to have things pretty well in line with our forecast.