Vermilion schools announce passing of head football coach

VERMILION, Ohio — The community of Vermilion is mourning the loss of its high school football coach, Matt Kobal.

“Our entire school community is mourning the loss of Matt Kobal tonight. He was a wonderful teacher, colleague and friend,” the school district posted on its Facebook page Friday night.

Vermilion High School was opened today from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. for a memorial gathering in Kobal’s honor. Additionally, crisis counselors will be available to students on Monday.

Kobal, a Vermilion graduate, was promoted to head coach in January. Further details about his death were not immediately reported.

He was 38 years old.

