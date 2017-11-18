× Police: 4-month-old baby taken, then left on porch during Cleveland car theft

CLEVELAND – A 4-month-old baby was in a car that was stolen from Cleveland’s east side late Saturday afternoon.

Police say that the child was in a car left running at East 116th and Continental shortly after 5 p.m.

Little information was available on the male suspect.

The child was found just a short time later on in the 112th block Melba Avenue on a porch. The suspect left in the stolen vehicle.

