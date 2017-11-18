ODOT monitoring road conditions; holiday activities continue despite the weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE—The rain came down consistently Saturday, and it may have made for a wet experience, but the weather did little to put a damper on holiday activities. The tree lighting at Crocker Park and Medina’s Candlelight Walk event were going to happen, rain or shine.

"We brought our umbrellas, we brought our raincoats,” said Marcy Nero, of Medina.

Organizer Matt Wiederhold tells Fox 8 the Candlelight Walk event is significant for the spirit of the season.

"It's one of those things it's almost impossible to reschedule with thousands of volunteers waiting to march in the parade, the entire fire department out here for the safety of the fireworks."

The same scenario happened in Crocker Park on Saturday, as the annual tree lighting occurred with many people holding umbrellas.

"It's very exciting, very exciting about the tree, even though it's raining, but it's good,” said Eduardo Guerra, of Cleveland, who made the last-minute decision to come to the event.

Since there is no shortage of vehicles on the roads, the Ohio Department of Transportation plans to work all weekend to keep people safe.

"It will definitely change more quickly than motorists are going to realize and that's why we staffed the way we did,” said Amanda McFarland, Spokesperson for ODOT District 12.

At least 45 crews will be out treating roads in Lake, Geauga, and Cuyahoga counties over the weekend, as weather is expected to change from rain to snow.

"Those crews will be out patrolling the roadways, monitoring those pavement temperatures, especially those bridges. The amount of rain that we're getting now and the way that the pavement that's going to be wet, those bridges are always what freeze first."

The goal is to keep people safe, wherever they need to go.