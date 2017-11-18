× Missing 13-year-old Cleveland teen found ‘in good health’

CLEVELAND – Alexshia Santiago, the Cleveland girl who had been missing since Thursday has been found.

In an email, Cleveland police say that Alexshia “has been located and [is] in good health” Saturday evening.

Police issued a Missing Endangered Child Alert for her on Thursday. She had last been seen in the area of East 17th and Superior Ave.

Police did not say where she was found and had no further information on her return.