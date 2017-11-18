Weather updates on wind, flood warnings; snow heading our way

There is a Flood Warning for Cuyahoga County, Medina County, Stark County, Summit County and Lorain County in north central Ohio until 430 AM EST Sunday

**There is a wind advisory in effect for Northeast Ohio from Saturday night until Sunday morning**

High winds today with another line of rain/storms this afternoon/early evening, some will contain damaging winds if storms develop. Gusts of 50 mph+ aren’t out of the question.

Temperatures drop tonight and Sunday with local lake-effect snow Sunday/Sunday night into Monday.

