CLEVELAND – Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert will be out for 5-7 days after a reappearance of a sore left knee.

Shumpert started again at point Friday against the Clippers, but left in the first quarter due to the soreness and didn’t return.

Imaging on Saturday showed that there was knee effusion – or water on the knee. The team says he will start treatment and rehab and they will update his status periodically.

