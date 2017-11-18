× Friday Night Touchdown: State football final four pairings announced

COLUMBUS – It is the final four of the high school football playoffs. State semifinals take center stage next week across the state and there are a handful of teams still alive from northeast Ohio.

In Division 1, Mentor will take on Olentangy Liberty in Mansfield.

There are three teams from our area still playing in Division 2. Avon and Akron Hoban will play at Brunswick and Massillon Washington will play Cincinnati Winton Woods IN Columbus.

All games are played on Friday night at 7:30.

Here are all the pairings for the Final Four contests:

Division I

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

Region 1 vs. Region 2

6 Mentor (12-1) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

Region 4 vs. Region 3

10 Cin. Colerain (11-2) vs. 8 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Springfield Evans Stadium

Division II

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

Region 6 vs. Region 5

1 Avon (13-0) vs. 5 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Region 7 vs. Region 8

Massillon Washington (10-3) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (12-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Division III

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

Region 9 vs. Region 11

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1) at Massillon Perry Stadium

Region 10 vs. Region 12

8 Tol. Central Catholic (11-2) vs. 1 Trotwood-Madison (13-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division IV

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

Region 13 vs. Region 14

1 Steubenville (13-0) vs. 5 Shelby (13-0) at Univ. of Akron Infocision Stadium-Summa Field

Region 15 vs. Region 16

New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. 7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Division V

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

Region 17 vs. Region 18

2 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 1 Pemberville Eastwood (13-0) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Region 19 vs. Region 20

3 Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

Division VI

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

Region 24 vs. Region 22

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 5 Findlay Liberty-Benton (12-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

Region 21 vs. Region 23

2 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Nelsonville-York (13-0) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Division VII

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

Region 27 vs. Region 25

3 Danville (12-1) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

Region 26 vs. Region 28

1 Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium