Family of toddler hurt in hit-and-run pleads for justice

CLEVELAND - The image of a car plowing into a three-year-old child is one Christina Sanders says she will never forget and for good reason: the toddler is her son.

Caesar Sanders was left for dead in the middle of East 140th near Kinsman. His mother says the driver briefly stopped before speeding off around 8:30 p.m. Friday but never got out to check on the child left clinging to life. Sanders described the car as a 2002 or 2003 Silver Pontiac Bonneville with tinted windows.

"It keeps playing over and over in my mind over and over again," said Sanders from the hospital lobby. "The only thing I've been doing since I've been here is just crying and praying and that's the only thing keeping me sane."

Sanders says Caesar let go of his cousins hand and ran into the street where she was standing. The protective mom recognized oncoming traffic wasn't far away and tried to get the driver to stop.

"Waving my hands screaming at the top of my lungs please stop, car kept going," explained Sanders. "I mean it happened so fast by the time I got it out of my mouth the car hit my son."

Sanders says Caesar suffered multiple fractures, cuts and bruises but is expected to be okay. Still, she says the fact someone would act so callous towards a child is a feeling she can't shake. Now she is pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.

"I was an emotional wreck but crying and praying has been helping me that's the only thing I can do," repeated Sanders. "I'm just happy that my son is okay."

The family has a GoFundMe account set up, you can click here to see it.