Brooklyn police: 19-year-old man fatally shot

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

It happened just after midnight in the 4700 block of Elizabeth Lane.

Police say a woman called to report that a man had been shot in her home. That’s where officers found Jordan Taylor, 19, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics took Taylor to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say based on the investigation, the crime does appear to be a random act.

Investigators from Ohio BCI are assisting Brooklyn police with the case. Further details were not immediately released.

