Wild weather weekend: Here is what to expect

A wild weekend ride will begin with mild rain Friday night and several rounds Saturday followed by blustery snow showers Sunday.

WEATHER TIMELINE:

-Widespread rain/thunder Friday night as temperatures rise to near 50° by Saturday morning

**There is a wind advisory in effect for Northeast Ohio from Saturday night until Sunday morning**

-High winds Saturday with another line of rain/storms late afternoon/early evening

-Temperatures drop Saturday night and Sunday with local lake-effect snow Sunday/Sunday night.

The lake effect parameters are more favorable for LE snow than last week’s event. However, the cold air isn’t long-lasting. Sunday’s front isn’t especially strong. There will be several inches of accumulation in the primary snow belt. Outside of that, there will be a dusting to nothing.

