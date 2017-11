Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Today will be quiet and mild before a wild weekend ride which will begin with a mild rain on Saturday followed by blustery snow showers Sunday.

Here is today's hour-by-hour forecast:

Thanksgiving Week is shaping up to be a cool week. The latest forecast has Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday quiet yet cool. Stay tuned to our forecasts.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.