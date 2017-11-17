So cute! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes three otter pups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has three new residents and they are absolutely adorable.

Three male otter pups were born on Sept. 24 to parents Bitzy and Kibble. The zoo now has seven otters.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said the little guys are born with their eyes close so it takes several weeks before they are mobile and can learn to swim. They are expected to join their parents on exhibit in The RainForest in the coming weeks.

Asian small-clawed otters are one of the smallest species of otter. The International Union for Conservation in Nature considers them a vulnerable species and the Species Survival Plan Program manages their population in zoos.