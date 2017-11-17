Show Info: November 17, 2017
Best of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn
Ready to take Thanksgiving dinner up a notch? How about some homemade mac and cheese to go along with the turkey?
https://bestofgrandpascheesebarn.com/
I-X Center
Many vendors are preparing you for the holiday season at the I-X Center’s Christmas Connection!
http://www.ixchristmasconnection.com/
Cleveland Coffee Tours
Everything you ever wanted to know about coffee!
9:30-11:30a, November 18th
$40
www.clevelandcoffeetours.com
Breezewood Gardens
It’s a family-owned garden center that has become a destination stop!
17600 Chillicothe Rd.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
440-524-2124
www.breezewoodgardens.com
To Me, From Me
The Christmas music is already playing! Before it gets too crazy, you might want to take care of yourself first!
Holiday Pop up Shop
Room Service Boutique
2078 W 25th Street, Ohio City
Saturday & Sunday
www.RSCleveland.com
Dancing Desserts
A scratch bakery in Medina County is whipping up something special!
1321 Sharon Copley Road, Unit D
Sharon Center, Ohio 44274
234 217 8102
dancingdesserts@aol.com
Moe’s Southwest Grill & Toys for Tots
Add Moe’s Southwest Grill to your Black Friday schedule! You will enjoy a delicious meal and help Toys for Tots too!
Friday, November 24th Noon – 7p
25% of all Moe’s proceeds going towards “Toys for Tots” Holiday Campaign Drive
www.moes.com
T3 Performance
As a parent, you want to give your kids the best! well, there’s a new facility in Avon that’s helping student athletes reach their full potential!
Open House
11a-3p Sunday, November 19th
1965 Recreation Lane, Avon
t3athlete.com