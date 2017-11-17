× Show Info: November 17, 2017

Best of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Ready to take Thanksgiving dinner up a notch? How about some homemade mac and cheese to go along with the turkey?

https://bestofgrandpascheesebarn.com/

I-X Center

Many vendors are preparing you for the holiday season at the I-X Center’s Christmas Connection!

http://www.ixchristmasconnection.com/

Cleveland Coffee Tours

Everything you ever wanted to know about coffee!

9:30-11:30a, November 18th

$40

www.clevelandcoffeetours.com

Breezewood Gardens

It’s a family-owned garden center that has become a destination stop!

17600 Chillicothe Rd.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

440-524-2124

www.breezewoodgardens.com

To Me, From Me

The Christmas music is already playing! Before it gets too crazy, you might want to take care of yourself first!

Holiday Pop up Shop

Room Service Boutique

2078 W 25th Street, Ohio City

Saturday & Sunday

www.RSCleveland.com

Dancing Desserts

A scratch bakery in Medina County is whipping up something special!

1321 Sharon Copley Road, Unit D

Sharon Center, Ohio 44274

234 217 8102

dancingdesserts@aol.com

Moe’s Southwest Grill & Toys for Tots

Add Moe’s Southwest Grill to your Black Friday schedule! You will enjoy a delicious meal and help Toys for Tots too!

Friday, November 24th Noon – 7p

25% of all Moe’s proceeds going towards “Toys for Tots” Holiday Campaign Drive

www.moes.com

T3 Performance

As a parent, you want to give your kids the best! well, there’s a new facility in Avon that’s helping student athletes reach their full potential!

Open House

11a-3p Sunday, November 19th

1965 Recreation Lane, Avon

t3athlete.com