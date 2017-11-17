Seen on TV: 11/17/17

Posted 1:37 pm, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 01:36PM, November 17, 2017

Here are the ‘Seen on TV’ web links for Friday, November 17:

  • Click here for information on Operation Giving Tree
  • Click here for more on the Cleveland Dance Show Project Preview
  • Click here for Gates Mills Fitness
  • Click here for a list of free meals on Thanksgiving
  • Click here for information on the A Christmas Story Live! Watch Party
  • Click here for information on the Cleveland Play House production of “A Christmas Story”
  • Click here for information on Zack Ward
  • Click here for information on Castle Noel
  • Click here to vote for Lego to put Jason Middaugh’s Lego Christmas Story House into production
  • Click here for more information on the Northeast Ohio chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
  • Click here for information on knitting hats for babies
  • Click here to donate to USO Northern Ohio $50,000  in 50 days
  • Click here for more information on Beltone
  • Click here for more on the Children’s Museum Cleveland
  • Click here for the Nieman Marcus Christmas book
  • Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
  • Click here to vote for your favorite Rock Hall induction nominee
  • Click here for our Northeast Ohio fall activities guide
  • Click here for the American Red Cross Northeast Ohio Region
  • Click here for information on Ohio school report cards
  • Click here for Cleveland Metropolitan School District Bus Tracker
  • Click here for Cleveland unsolved crime tip line number
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here to submit an entry for the flower bombing
  • Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here to nominate your Cool School
  • Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
  • Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
  • Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
  • Click here for RTA routes
  • Click here for more on Szarka Financial
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc