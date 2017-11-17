Pringles creates an entire Thanksgiving dinner — with eight new chip flavors

Don’t have time to make a Thanksgiving dinner?

Pringles has created eight new chip flavors in a combination that’s “deliciously close to the real thing.”

The limited-edition “Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner” isn’t in stores yet, but is a pilot taste test with limited availability.

“While the dinner is not available for retail sale this season, who knows what the future of Pringles stacking and snacking will bring,” the company said in a press release.

The tray includes the following flavors: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie.

Pringles even has suggested ‘chip sandwich’ combinations for those who like to mix!

More here.