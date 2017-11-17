Paid parking to soon begin at West Side Market: Here’s the cost and how it will work…

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Paid parking will begin within the next month for visitors to the West Side Market.

According to a release from the city of Cleveland, the new parking structure is meant to relieve parking congestion.

It will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Anyone parking between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. will get the first 90 minutes of parking free. After that, parkers will pay $1 per hour.

After 6 p.m., parkers will be required to pay $1 per hour.

Parkers can pay by credit card at the columns as they exit each lot or by cash or credit at the Pay on Foot machine.

When visitors enter the parking area, they will be required to take a ticket. They are asked to then take their tickets to the machine to pay.

After the new parking machines are installed, parkers will need their paid ticket to exit the lot.

Previous improvements as part of the West Side Market parking project include an increase of more than 100 spaces and added lighting.

Read more here.