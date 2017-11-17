Ohio Supreme Court Justice writes Facebook post about sexual history

CLEVELAND– Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill posted to his Facebook page about his past sexual exploits on Friday.

The justice, who recently announced he’s running for governor, said it was in response to the sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Al Franken, a Democrat from Minnesota.

O’Neill confirmed to FOX 8 News he wrote the post, in which he claims to have been intimate with about 50 women.

O’Neill became an Ohio Supreme Court Justice in 2013. Before that, served on the Eleventh District Court of Appeals from 1997 until 2007. He’s a registered nurse, a former Army officer and father of four.