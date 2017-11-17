New York company now offering employees ‘paid climate leave’

Weather can get severe across Northeast Ohio.
But what if you could get paid days off from work when conditions are dangerous?
Weather.com reports that a company in New York is offering a new perk.
Fog Creek Software is giving employees up to five days off of what it calls “paid climate leave.”
The CEO says formalizing an employer-friendly extreme weather policy gives employees affected by extreme weather the time needed to deal with weather emergencies and attract the best future talent from around the world.