Mount Union quarterback arrested on active warrant out of Florida

STARK COUNTY, Ohio- The starting quarterback for the University of Mount Union is out of jail on bond after he was arrested.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says D’Angelo Fulford was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop. Investigators say he had an active warrant out of Florida, his home state, related to hazing and battery.

Saturday, the undefeated Raiders are expected to play in the first round of the NCAA playoffs against Washington and Lee University.

The University of Mount Union released a statement Friday, which reads:

”The University has been made aware of the legal matter involving D’Angelo Fulford, which stems from an alleged incident dating back to the summer of 2015, when he was a high school senior in Miramar, Florida. While this matter makes its way through the legal process, his status as an enrolled student and member of the football team remains unchanged."