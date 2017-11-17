Missing: John Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

John Smith, 15, was last seen in Akron Sept. 30.

He is 5'1" tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

He was last seen wearing red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2552.

