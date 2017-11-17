Man arrested in rape, murder of baby to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONNEAUT -- He was on the run for nearly three weeks. Now, the man accused of murdering a 13-month-old girl will face a judge.

Joshua Gurto will be in court Friday afternoon, charged with the baby's brutal death.

The badly beaten body of Serenity Blankenship-Sutley was found in her Conneaut home on Oct. 7. Her mother was Gurto's girlfriend.

After the discovery, Gurto took off, hitchhiking his way to Pennsylvania.

He was taken into custody on Oct. 27 after being spotted on surveillance video at a convenience store outside Pittsburgh.

He was extradited back to Ohio, where he was indicted on multiple murder counts. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

He will be arraigned Friday at 3 p.m.

