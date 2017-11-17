× Madison man accused of abusing twin babies

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A Madison man is facing charges after police say he abused his two young children.

Chad Humberston, 37, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony of child endangering because of the severity of the infants’ injuries.

Humberston’s 47-day-old son was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital on Oct. 31. Madison Township police said the baby had brain trauma and fractures to his extremities.

Hospital staff contacted the police department, which prompted the investigation. That’s when authorities learned the baby has a twin sister. She was examined to find fractures to her skull and extremities.

Humberston was arraigned in Painesville Municipal Court Friday morning.